FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $301.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $286.00 to $301.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDS. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.80.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $394.78 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $400.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 119.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

