FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.000-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.00-12.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $376.80.

NYSE:FDS opened at $394.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $400.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.28 and its 200 day moving average is $343.06.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

In other news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

