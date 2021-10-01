Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Up 643.2% in September

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, an increase of 643.2% from the August 31st total of 902,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Farmmi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farmmi in the first quarter worth $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmmi by 319.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,317 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmmi alerts:

Shares of FAMI opened at $0.46 on Friday. Farmmi has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

Farmmi, Inc supplies agricultural products. It focuses on processing and selling edible fungi, mainly Shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms. The company was founded by Ye Fang Zhang and Zheng Yu Wan in 2003 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.