Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.63

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $0.80. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 951,055 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.27 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.09.
The firm has a market cap of $532.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.
About Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC)
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.
