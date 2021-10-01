Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,719 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises 0.9% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $64,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHLC. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 533,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,980,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 58,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,635,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 574,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.92. 1,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,582. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average is $63.38. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $68.58.

