Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 83.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,960 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for 0.4% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,099,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 567.4% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 236,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 200,903 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,295.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 199,508 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 224,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 96,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 572.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 91,367 shares in the last quarter.

FUTY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,710. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $45.14.

