Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Shares Down 0.9%

Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) fell 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.56. 834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $242,000.

