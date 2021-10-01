Financial Analysis: F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) versus Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get F.N.B. alerts:

This table compares F.N.B. and Meta Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. $1.42 billion 2.61 $286.00 million $0.96 12.10 Meta Financial Group $532.64 million 3.15 $104.72 million $2.43 21.60

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Financial Group. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. F.N.B. pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meta Financial Group pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. F.N.B. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Meta Financial Group has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares F.N.B. and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. 25.73% 7.76% 1.00% Meta Financial Group 25.19% 16.26% 1.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of F.N.B. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for F.N.B. and Meta Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. 0 2 3 0 2.60 Meta Financial Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

F.N.B. presently has a consensus target price of $12.82, indicating a potential upside of 10.36%. Meta Financial Group has a consensus target price of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.66%. Given F.N.B.’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Meta Financial Group.

Volatility & Risk

F.N.B. has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats F.N.B. on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of community banking. The Insurance segment is a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers. The Other segment offers mezzanine financing options for small to medium-sized businesses that need financial assistance beyond the parameters of typical commercial bank lending products. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services & Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.