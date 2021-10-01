Financial Analysis: MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) vs. INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MeaTech 3D and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A INVO Bioscience -690.33% -333.98% -120.28%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MeaTech 3D and INVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A INVO Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

INVO Bioscience has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 61.04%. Given INVO Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MeaTech 3D and INVO Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A INVO Bioscience $1.04 million 32.82 -$8.35 million ($1.52) -2.14

MeaTech 3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INVO Bioscience.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MeaTech 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

INVO Bioscience beats MeaTech 3D on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeaTech 3D

MeaTech 3D Ltd. is a technology company. It focuses on developing and out-licensing its proprietary three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies seeking to manufacture proteins without the need for animal slaughter. The firm’s developing a novel, proprietary three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. The company was founded by Sharon Fima and Omri Schanin in May 2018 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc. focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

