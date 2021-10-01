Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,401 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,892 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

NYSE F opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.