FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) Short Interest Up 903.8% in September

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a growth of 903.8% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FSRX opened at $9.73 on Friday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,919,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

