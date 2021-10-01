First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FACO remained flat at $$2.20 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,795. The company has a market cap of $83.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.42. First Acceptance has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.74 million during the quarter. First Acceptance had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.86%.

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

