First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTHI. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

FTHI opened at $21.45 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $22.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.