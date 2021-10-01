First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.81. Approximately 11,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 35,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88.

