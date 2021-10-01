First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

FMB opened at $56.78 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $57.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

