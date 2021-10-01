First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $47.23.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.