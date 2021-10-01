First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $53.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,034. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

