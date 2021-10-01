First Washington CORP Purchases New Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

First Washington CORP purchased a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 78,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Avista by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

AVA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,594. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $298.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $102,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

