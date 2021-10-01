First Washington CORP Raises Holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

First Washington CORP increased its position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 856,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,349 shares during the quarter. Landsea Homes comprises 2.7% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Washington CORP owned approximately 1.85% of Landsea Homes worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth $5,549,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,353,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSEA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,570. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $250.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. Analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

