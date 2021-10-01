FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Update

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FirstRand stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.15. 238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938. FirstRand has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

