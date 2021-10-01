Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Up to $14.65

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $15.21. Fisker shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 56,461 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 74.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 134.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

