Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI cut Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Five Below alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIVE traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.68. 12,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,369. Five Below has a 52 week low of $124.48 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.91.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.