Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s current price.

FIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.43.

Shares of FIVN opened at $159.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.98 and a beta of 0.48. Five9 has a twelve month low of $128.01 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.95.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $393,934.34. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,086,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $2,173,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,816 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Five9 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Five9 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

