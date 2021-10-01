Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 1,200 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AMERCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 11.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 176.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERCO stock opened at $646.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $641.52 and its 200 day moving average is $606.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $345.19 and a 52-week high of $677.34.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

