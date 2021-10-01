Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 31,800 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Europe started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

