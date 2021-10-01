Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,467,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 76.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,303 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in Altice USA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,891,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 2.0% in the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 4,020,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,786,000 after acquiring an additional 78,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Altice USA by 14.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,829,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,570,000 after acquiring an additional 481,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATUS. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

NYSE ATUS opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

