Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $655.03 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,782,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 321,800 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.0% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $655,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 117,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $141.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

