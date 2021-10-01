Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.39.

NYSE FND opened at $120.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.07. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $132.07.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $1,638,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 387,590 shares of company stock valued at $47,305,015. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

