Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.42.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 88.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flotek Industries will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 307.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 183,370 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,840,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 156,337 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,387,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 144,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

