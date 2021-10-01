Flow 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $89.24 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $89.24 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flow has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $16.83 or 0.00035650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00065392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00101381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00134829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,115.26 or 0.99795742 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.69 or 0.06745550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.80 or 0.00736689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 64,444,582 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.