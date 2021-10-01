FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 3.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FMC by 11.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in FMC by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in FMC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 54.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.27.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

