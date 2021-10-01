Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 326,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,520 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Ford Motor by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE F opened at $14.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.