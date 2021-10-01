Fore Capital LLC Buys Shares of 40,000 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. FOX accounts for approximately 0.5% of Fore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 347.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FOX by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.52. 46,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,848,582. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

