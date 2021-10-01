Fortress Biotech Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,874 call options on the company. This is an increase of 620% compared to the typical daily volume of 399 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBIO stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $325.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.46.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

