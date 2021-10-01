Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.43.

FTAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

NYSE:FTAI opened at $25.38 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.49%.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 100,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,754,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 75.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.