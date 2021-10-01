Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.83. 138,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,027,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.