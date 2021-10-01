Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.83. 138,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,027,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.
About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
