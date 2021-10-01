Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.62

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.62 and last traded at C$10.42, with a volume of 344735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRU shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.37.

The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 70.75.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$44.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

