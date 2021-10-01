Frontier Communications Parent Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,029 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,180% compared to the typical volume of 549 call options.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $27.87 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

