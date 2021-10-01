Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Up to $15.79

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.79, but opened at $16.50. Frontier Group shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 1,030 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

