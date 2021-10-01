Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $15.09

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $15.59. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 1,506 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YMM. Citigroup began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,657,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,337,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,000,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

