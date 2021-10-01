FY2021 EPS Estimates for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Increased by Analyst

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.27). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $137,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

