FY2021 EPS Estimates for KB Home Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KB Home in a report issued on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.99 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of KB Home by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

