FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Issued By Truist Securiti

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.68.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $20.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,275,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after acquiring an additional 99,036 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,719,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Umpqua by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,336,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after acquiring an additional 28,996 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 104.2% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 154,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Umpqua by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 84,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.