FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Decreased by Analyst

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank First in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.81 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

BFC opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.71. Bank First has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $543.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12. Bank First had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bank First by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bank First by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bank First by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bank First by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank First by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is 16.57%.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

