Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Receives $2.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAU. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 4.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 457,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 53,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 289.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEMKT GAU opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $161.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.