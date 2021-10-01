Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Given New C$1.20 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.30 to C$1.20 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of GAU opened at C$0.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$204.70 million and a PE ratio of 4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 22.73 and a quick ratio of 22.65. Galiano Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.32.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

