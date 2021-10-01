Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $143.32

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.32 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 188.46 ($2.46). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 182.60 ($2.39), with a volume of 622,998 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 167.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £197.23 million and a PE ratio of 27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.96%.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

