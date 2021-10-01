GameCredits (GAME) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $55,382.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $17.26 million and $55,382.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00351941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000633 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000108 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,829,263 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

