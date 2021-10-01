Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

