Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,088.77

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,088.77 ($27.29) and traded as low as GBX 1,784 ($23.31). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,790 ($23.39), with a volume of 279,769 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Gamma Communications from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 25.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,084.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,942.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

About Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

